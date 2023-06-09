It has been reported that WWE higher-ups see big things ahead, most notably tag team gold for the duo of Kit Wilson and Elton Prince, also known as Pretty Deadly.

The English tag team made their main roster debuts on SmackDown last month as they moved up from NXT as part of the recent draft. Following on from their debut, the pair have looked to verbally get under the skin of their fellow superstars.

According to a recent report from Xero News, the company has been very impressed with Pretty Deadly, so much so that they could soon be in line for a title shot.

"WWE are looking to give Pretty Deadly a very good push on SmackDown, they are earmarked to be future Tag Team Champions. WWE very impressed with them and see big potential."

Last week on SmackDown, Pretty Deadly picked up a huge win alongside the United States Champion Austin Theory as they defeated the Sheamus' faction, The Brawling Brutes.

Former WWE manager on Pretty Deadly's potential

While the tag team has seemingly impressed many people backstage, it seems as though some others within the wrestling industry are less convinced.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell (a.k.a Zeb Colter) questioned if the group has the tough nature that is needed to succeed.

"My jury is out on this team. What is it? Pretty Deadly? My jury is out on those guys because I think they could be too cute for their own good. Did they get over in NXT?" [39:10 - 39:30] (H/T Sportskeeda)

Last year, Pretty Deadly proved that they can hang with the best that the company has to offer as they went toe-to-toe with arguably the greatest group in recent history, The New Day.

