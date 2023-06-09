Matt Hardy says top WWE RAW Superstar could become the "face" of the company

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Matt Hardy recently gave his take on the star power of one of the promotion's biggest fan-favorite stars today, Kevin Owens, and speculated that he could become even bigger.

Hardy has had a lengthy career and spent many years both inside and outside of the WWE. Due to this, he's become a veteran of the industry who knows what it takes to be on top and stay there.

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran expressed why he believes Kevin Owens could bear the burden of being the face of a promotion.

"It’s not something you can rule out. I think he could, especially if he got the right story at the right time. I mean, athletically: he could carry all the weight. From a speaking point and a personality point: he can carry all the weight." [00:58:44 onward]

It's unclear whether Hardy suggests this could happen in WWE, but Owens and Sami Zayn are currently two of the most beloved stars in the promotion. Only time will tell, but right now, the two men are enjoying their latest tag team run.

Matt Hardy further elaborated on why Kevin Owens could be a massive draw for promotions like the WWE

While some fans panned Owen's WrestleMania match against the returning WWE legend, Stone Cold Steve Austin, the bout stands as a testament to the veteran's trust in his ability.

Matt Hardy seems to agree with Stone Cold, and in the same episode, the veteran suggested that all Owens would need is a compelling story to become the face of a promotion.

"Especially if he’s in a compelling story where they could build something around him and have the people really rally behind him, I think he could be the champion. And be the guy they depend upon to help sell the pay-per-views and the tickets." [00:59:05 onward]

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports



Stone Cold Steve Austin will return to the ring against Kevin Owens at Wrestlemania.



Why? BECAUSE STONE COLD SAID SO.



@rasslin WHAT?Stone Cold Steve Austin will return to the ring against Kevin Owens at Wrestlemania.Why? BECAUSE STONE COLD SAID SO. WHAT? Stone Cold Steve Austin will return to the ring against Kevin Owens at Wrestlemania. Why? BECAUSE STONE COLD SAID SO. @rasslin https://t.co/dUSIcJ82tl

Kevin Owen's run as WWE Universal Champion notably put him in the spotlight and might have been a way for the promotion to test his ability and star power. While many believe that Cody Rhodes will dethrone Roman Reigns, could it end up being Kevin Owens instead?

