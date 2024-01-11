AEW star confesses she was "terrified" before wrestling Saraya

A rising star of the AEW women's division recently shared her feelings prior to wrestling Saraya. The talent concerned has risen through the ranks in recent weeks due to her work, and it seems like facing the former WWE superstar was a major milestone for her.

While speaking on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast, Skye Blue talked about working with Saraya for the first time. The two had their first encounter on a February episode of AEW Dynamite in 2023, in which the former Anti-Diva defeated the young homegrown star as a member of the stable called The Outcasts.

Blue revealed feeling nervous about wrestling Saraya, and also admitted her initial disbelief at the idea of taking on the former AEW Women's World Champion. She stated that she felt terrified at the prospect of locking horns with Saraya, even as she knew it was going to take place.

“I was so nervous about the first one [wrestling Saraya], I could not believe I was actually wrestling her. I remember being in the ring and her music hit and I was like, ‘Oh yeah. This is happening. Terrified, but this is happening." [H/T, Wrestlezone]

Skye Blue went on to face Saraya once again in singles competition in an AEW Women's World Championship qualifying match on Rampage. More recently, however, she and her partner, AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart of the House of Black teamed with Saraya and her Outcast teammate Ruby Soho in a losing effort against Anna Jay, Kris Statlander, Thunder Rosa and Willow Nightingale on Dynamite at Daily's Place.

Female AEW star talks about being busted open on an indie show

A top female AEW star recently opened up on a brutal episode in her career when she was busted open on an independent show.

Skye Blue, on the Talk is Jericho podcast, narrated her experience of being cut open in an indie show after taking a chair shot to the face. Explaining that the chair had a metal bar at the back, which was not an appropriately safe design for use in wrestling, Blue mentioned bleeding profusely after taking the hit.

“I did a Hardcore match with this dude before so I felt comfortable with him. And I was like, ‘Just “Sabu” the chair [throwing the chair straight to the face] at me like you did before and we’ll be fine.’ He forgot to palm the chair so the chair spiraled in the air and it was not like the nice chairs that we have, it was one of those really crap Lucha show chairs where they have the metal bar on the back. And I just turned my head, I didn’t think, and it caught me right at the side of my head. I didn’t know I was bleeding. Because I just fell down. We still had a couple more things we had to do. And I got up and I flipped my hair and my back was just wet. I was like, ‘What the hell?’ I look down and it was just a pool [of blood]. And I was just like, ‘Oh! This is cool.” [H/T, Wrestlezone]

The upcoming star shared that she had to be rushed to the hospital urgently for treatment. Blue recently turned heel and formed an alliance with House of Black member and current AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart. She is gaining momentum in singles competition, having recently defeated the likes of Queen Aminata, Kiera Hogan and former TBS Champion Kris Statlander.

