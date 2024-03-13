AEW star confesses he thinks of setting Chris Jericho on fire

An AEW star has confessed that he thinks of setting Chris Jericho on fire.

Eddie Kingston has come into his own in the past year. He went on to win three major titles across different promotions and has looked unstoppable. Kingston is also one of the most liked wrestlers in AEW due to his straightforwardness and unapologetic nature.

Over the past few years, Kingston has been part of some of the most barbaric and brutal matches in the company's history. He once teamed with the Blackpool Combat Club, Santana, & Ortiz against the Jericho Appreciation in an Anarchy in the Arena match. During the match, Kingston doused Jericho in gasoline and tried to set him on fire, but was ultimately stopped by Danielson.

During a recent interview with WrestlingNewsCo, Eddie Kingston revealed that he still thinks about setting Jericho on fire.

“At least twice a day, someone thinks about that…It runs through my head at least once while I’m like, ‘Man, I was really close to setting them on fire….maybe the PPV buys would have went up afterwards. Like, ‘Hey, did you see Chris Jericho get set on fire by Eddie Kingston?’ and they’re like, ‘No.’ They’re like, ‘Oh, I gotta order it.’” [H/T WrestlingNewsCo.]

Bryan Danielson explained why he didn't allow Eddie Kingston to set Chris Jericho on fire

Danielson stopping Kingston from setting Jericho on fire is what turned the match in the Jericho Appreciation Society's favor as Jericho was able to capitalize and pick up the win for his team.

Following the match, a visibly frustrated Bryan Danielson explained in an AEW "Road To" video why he jumped in and prevented Kingston from going through with the barbaric act.

“Anarchy in the Arena was what they said it was going to be. It was anarchy in the arena. I had Chis Jericho dead to rights. Eddie Kingston, of all people, a member of my own team, comes down and pours lighter fluid on both Chris Jericho and myself. And he was going to light Chris Jericho on fire, which in turn would have also lit me on fire. Obviously, Eddie and I got into it. Chris Jericho took advantage of that. And because of that, I’ve been on the shelf since the end of May.” [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

It's a good thing that Danielson was there to stop Kingston from setting Jericho ablaze during the match.

