AEW star confirmed for historic company debut in Mexico

Ahead of AEW's debut in Mexico in a couple of months, reports have indicated that a major star could be on the show. This would also mark his return to Arena Mexico since 2021.

Bandido is known as one of the best luchadors and one of the best to come out of Torreón, Mexico. He now holds the ROH World Championship after defeating Chris Jericho. With AEW announcing that Grand Slam: Mexico will be taking place, there have been several discussions about this, considering the luchador's affiliation with AAA, a rival company of CMLL.

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer claimed that Bandido will be on the show, as he is heavily involved in their promotions for the event. He could also be in Arena Mexico since ROH is set to have an event in the same arena alongside CMLL talent. Mistico, Komander, Hologram, and Mascara Dorada are featured on the show poster.

Another AEW luchador might not be on the show

In the same report, Dave Meltzer talked about another popular luchador who may have fewer chances of appearing in Arena Mexico, Rush.

The leader of La Faccion Ingobernable was previously signed with CMLL, but due to a situation in 2019, he left the company. It seems that the chance of him appearing at Grand Slam: Mexico would be lower than Bandido's. During last year's Forbidden Door, he was scheduled to compete in the show, but this did not happen as CMLL was heavily involved with the show.

It is unclear whether this will be the case this time around, but his presence may bolster ticket sales due to his popularity in the luchador world.

AEW has run several of its shows outside the United States, but for this show, they will be exploring new territory with Grand Slam: Mexico, inside one of the most iconic arenas in the world.

