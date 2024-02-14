AEW star confirms he has been cleared to compete, wants a war upon return

An AEW star has announced he is ready to return after recovering from an injury. The star being discussed is Rush.

Rush is one of the most skillful wrestlers on the roster. He is part of a faction named Los Ingobernable alongside Dralistico, Preston Vance, and Jose the Assistant.

During the start of the Continental Classic tournament, the 35-year-old star suffered a hamstring injury. Despite being injured, he wrestled in the tournament till the end. His last appearance took place at the Worlds End pay-per-view.

Recently, Rush took to Twitter and announced his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion after being absent for more than a month. Also, he revealed that Los Ingobernables is ready to start a war.

"I WAS INJURED, AND NOW I AM CLEARED TO RETURN TO #AEW I HAVE BEEN HOME FOCUSED ON RETURNING LA FACCION INGOBERNABLE IS FULL OF ANGER AND READY TO START THE WAR #LFI #AEWDynamite," Rush shared.

Jim Cornette criticized an AEW match between Rush and Jon Moxley

In one Dynamite episode, Rush battled against Jon Moxley in a stellar match. Unfortunately, he failed to pick up the victory.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, he heavily criticized the duo's match.

"So they can make even a finish [to the world title match] like that as flat as possible. Either win with your goddamn finish or don't hit it and let the guy kick out of it and then just grab something else and win with that. Plumber Moxley... I trended for saying this and a lot of people happen to agree with it come to find out. He's [Moxley] the worst push wrestler in the world and it's all the same." Jim Cornette said.

It will be interesting to see what is in store for Los Ingobernables.

