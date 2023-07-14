AEW star confirms "huge debut" during WWE SummerSlam weekend

The weekend around WWE SummerSlam provides a platform for various independent shows every year. One such event featuring the brotherly duo of Dolph Ziggler and AEW star Ryan Nemeth has been officially announced.

Dolph Ziggler is widely admired for being one of the finest workers in the business. The former NXT Champion has also earned acclaim for his ventures outside wrestling, especially in stand-up comedy.

While the 42-year-old earned plaudits in WWE, his younger brother Ryan Nemeth couldn't deliver on the same magnitude. The AEW star wrestled under the NXT banner as Briley Pierce during 2012-13 before getting released. The ''Hollywood Hunk'' continued honing his skills in the indies for eight years before Tony Khan signed him in 2021.

The Nemeth brothers have often engaged in hilarious banter over social media and have worked together in a non-wrestling capacity. Their stand-up comedy show HUNKAMANIA has gained traction in recent times, leading to many successful editions.

Taking to Twitter, Ryan Nemeth has announced the return of HUNKAMANIA – this time in Detroit, Michigan, a day before SummerSlam.

"DOLPH ZIGGLER & RYAN NEMETH present HUNKAMANIA! August 4! Huge debut in DETROIT! Comedy, wrestlers, surprise guests, PLUS a FREE autographed poster!" tweeted Ryan.

Former WWE Champion returns to action during SummerSlam weekend

With legal and health troubles plaguing him, things haven't been smooth for AEW star Jeff Hardy lately. With visible performance deceleration, the former WWE Champion has had a lackluster year so far in terms of wrestling.

His last television appearance was on the June 21st edition of Dynamite, where he and Matt Hardy lost to The Gunns. Hardy's previous legal complications prevented him from joining the AEW squad in Canada. Moreover, the seasoned veteran suffered a dislocated jaw during an ambush from the Bullet Club Gold.

The Charismatic Enigma has defied the odds once again, ending the rumors of another hiatus. Hardy was recently announced to register his debut for the rising promotion GCW on August 4th, a day before SummerSlam.

With WWE SummerSlam and AEW All In around the corner, wrestling fans around the globe are excited for the double bonanza next month.

