AEW star confirms WWE offered a deal after Sami Zayn & Bobby Lashley segment; reveals reason for rejection

An AEW star was involved in Sami Zayn and Bobby Lashley's segment in WWE back in 2018. The star in question here is Max Caster.

In the spring of 2018, when The Almighty returned to WWE after a decade, he started a rivalry with heel Sami Zayn. A segment from their rivalry included the latter bringing the former's three sisters (Cathy, Jessica, and Frances) to RAW to embarrass him.

Zayn didn't actually bring Lashley's real sisters to the show but had three men dress up as women to pretend to be them. One of the fake sisters was Max Caster who played to be Frances.

Speaking on the latest episode of Insight with Chirs Van Vliet, the 34-year-old AEW star discussed his appearance on WWE TV. He stated that the Stamford-based company gave him a deal after the RAW segment. He added that he also had a deal from AEW at the same time and he chose to sign with Tony Khan's promotion.

"No, that was kind of it. I didn’t expect anything. I think after that I had my WWE tryout at the Performance Center, which was completely independent of that. And at that tryout, they told me, You did great, go make a name for yourself and we’ll talk to you then. And it took me I think, another year and a half before it came down to the decision of AEW or WWE. They were both offering [deals] at the time.” [H/T chrisvanvliet.com]

What does Max Caster think about his WWE RAW appearance?

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet in the same interview, Max Caster also spoke about how he felt about his RAW appearance and dressing up as Bobby Lashely's kayfabe sister on the show.

“Sure. You know, young wrestler, hungry, $500, quick drive three hours here. Catering is great, what else could you ask for? I think most other aspiring wrestlers would have taken that booking... Very, very cartoonish. Very, like Bugs Bunny Elmer Fudd I thought. I don’t think people really responded to it. It still gets brought up as one of the worst things on their show of all time, but I thought it was great.”

The segment took place on the May 21, 2018, episode of Monday Night RAW. It was Max Catser's first and last appearance on the Stamford-based promotion.