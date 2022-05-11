AEW star Danhausen set for much-anticipated in-ring debut against former WWE talent

After weeks of appearing in AEW frequently, Danhausen is scheduled to have his first match against Tony Nese this week.

While the 31-year-old star first appeared in Tony Khan's promotion back in January 2022, he has not been in an in-ring fight. The closest he came to an actual battle was during the altercation between him and Hook, which was interrupted by Tony Nese.

Following the segment, Danhausen is now slated to square off against the Premiere Athlete on this week's edition of Dynamite. Tony Khan recently confirmed the match in a tweet.

"The much-anticipated in-ring debut of the very nice/very evil @DanhausenAD is set for TOMORROW vs #PremierAthlete @TonyNese LIVE on #AEWDynamite! Will Nese be a hometown hero on Long Island, or will Danhausen curse him? Don’t miss Dynamite on @TBSNetwork tomorrow @ 8pm ET/7pm CT!"

While Danhausen has never shown his fighting prowess in AEW, many expect the match to be interesting based purely on the uniqueness that he brings to the table.

Tony Khan recently elaborated on scrapped plans with Danhausen and Orange Cassidy in AEW

Danhausen's delay in his in-ring debut also meant discarding storyline plans with Orange Cassidy, as Tony Khan explained recently.

Earlier this year, Danhausen was forced to stay away from any in-ring physical fights due to a shoulder injury. After an extended period, the former indie sensation made an appearance at a non-AEW event, where he won a tag team match.

Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Keith Lee @RealKeithLee sends Orange Cassidy INTO ORBIT at last night’s AEW Revolution (03.06.2022) Keith Lee @RealKeithLee sends Orange Cassidy INTO ORBIT at last night’s AEW Revolution (03.06.2022) https://t.co/i9Xi3NWGxV

However, the plans of The Very Nice Very Evil's feud with Orange Cassidy at Revolution were scrapped thanks to the injury. While both men are currently on different story arcs, there is always a possibility that the two will interact again in the future. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how The Evil One's run in Tony Khan's promotion progresses.

Do you think Danhausen will be able to defeat Tony Nese? Or will the Premiere athlete prove to be too much of a challenge? Sound off in the comments below!

