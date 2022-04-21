"Ignored no more" - AEW star Danhausen warns WWE legend's son

AEW star Danhausen recently took to Twitter to threaten Hook after challenging the latter on this week's episode of Dynamite.

Since Danhausen's entry in AEW, the former indie sensation has used his curse on many prominent stars. On his very first appearance, he used his curse on Adam Cole. Further down the line, Jon Moxley and the Young Bucks also faced his wrath. Most recently, even William Regal was cursed by Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil.

Danhausen has been trying to curse Taz's son for the last couple of weeks. However, Hook has seemingly been unaffected as he keeps defeating his opponents. This has left Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil flustered, leading him to challenge the WWE legend's son on Dynamite.

After the show, Danhausen also shared a tweet expressing his frustration, stating that he would no longer tolerate being ignored.

WCW legend Disco Inferno heavily criticized the Danhausen/Hook angle in AEW

During a recent Keepin' It 100 episode, retired wrestler Disco Inferno shared his opinion on the Danhausen/Hook scenario.

Criticizing the use of Danhausen's 'curse,' Disco talked about how the latter's repeated unsuccessful attempts at cursing Hook seem to be going nowhere. This departure from realism has not impressed the WCW legend so far, contrary to the response received from fans.

"Did you see Danhausen do that spot on Rampage where Hook was walking back the ramp and Danhausen tried to put a spell on him? And Hook no sold the spell. And like bro, the people who watched the show were like ‘that was the greatest spot ever,’ and I’m like ‘oh my god, what are we doing here people?'"said Disco Inferno.

Pairing Hook's stoic personality with Danhausen's playful evilness could be a recipe for a unique feud in the All Elite scene. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if the match between Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil and Taz's son turns out to be a show-stealer.

