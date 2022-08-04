Photo: Darby Allin responds to AEW star's warning with bizarre tattoo

AEW star Darby Allin has revealed his new tattoo, sending out a warning to Brody king.

On last week's Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen, Brody challenged Allin to a Coffin Match, which was the latter's signature bout. The former TNT Champion has previously competed under such stipulations and has defeated Ethan Page and Andrade El Idolo on separate occasions.

In a recent post on Twitter, Brody King mocked his opponent by getting a tattoo of Darby's name etched on a tombstone. He also captioned it with a line he said on last week's Dynamite.

"Let me know what flowers you want on your headstone," King tweeted.

Now, Darby Allin has responded to the tweet with a tattoo of his own. He took to Twitter to show off his palm, which had "the coffin drops on Brody King" written on it.

You can check out the tweet below:

The date for the Coffin Match between the two superstars has not been fixed yet. It would be interesting to see the segments build up to the bout.

AEW star Darby Allin was assaulted by Brody King in public

The longest-reigning TNT Champion emerged as one of the finalists in AEW's first-ever Royal Rampage match. However, Brody king, who was the other finalist, eliminated him from the contest.

Brody got a chance to battle Jon Moxley for the Interim World title but failed to come out on top. After the match, Sting and Darby Allin walked out on the ramp, with the latter offering the House of Black member a handshake. Brody refused to engage with Darby and left the scene.

A few days back, King launched an attack on Sting's protege at Seattle's Southcenter Mall during an autograph-signing event. The segment ended with Brody putting Darby through the table with a powerbomb.

Who do you think will emerge as the winner in the Coffin Match? Sound off in the comments section below!

