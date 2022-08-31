"Very dark for both of us" - AEW star Dax Harwood claims former WWE Superstar wanted to retire after horrific injury

Dax Harwood recently opened up about Cash Wheeler's gruesome injury from last year. He also mentioned that Wheeler wanted to retire from professional wrestling due to his health situation.

FTR is the current Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions, AAA Tag Team Champions, and IWGP World Tag Team Champions. They also recently competed in some stellar tag title matches against The Briscoes on pay-per-view.

Speaking on The Walkway To Fight Club podcast, Dax Harwood detailed his conversation with Wheeler after the latter tore his arm open during a match against Santana & Ortiz.

“Personally, man, last year, as we’ve spoke about in great detail was very, very dark for both of us. Cash tore his arm open and I watched him almost bleed out and then at the same time, I was going through this dark period of anxiety and I had no idea how to handle it and so, we had to do a lot of soul searching within each other, but also with each other and to the point where — I don’t think he minds if I tell you but to the point where he wanted to quit last year. "

He further detailed the tandem's struggles:

"He called me after the arm thing and he was in tears man. He called me in tears and he was like, ‘Hey, I just want you to know that I think that I’m ready to retire. I think I wanna quit, I’m not having fun’ and we both started crying and he was like, ‘I’ve wanted to do this just for fun. I’ve wanted to do this for enjoyment and not for money and now I feel like I’m just doing it for money,'" said Harwood. [H/T:Rajah]

Dax Harwood recently expressed his disappointment with FTR not facing The Young Bucks at All Out

In a recent interview with Give Me Sport, Dax Harwood expressed his disappointment over FTR not facing The Young Bucks at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view.

According to Dax Harwood, AEW could've built-up FTR vs. The Bucks as the biggest tag team match of all time. He said:

"I think, we expected that, and we as performers, individuals, and a tag team, thought it was the right way to go. I'm saying this without any ego, I think it could have been at least built as the biggest tag team match of all time. Four world championships on the line, the two best tag teams of a generation going two on two at a big pay-per-view, it could've been built as the biggest tag match of all time."

FTR and The Young Bucks will feature on All Out's main card, with Harwood and Wheeler teaming up with Wardlow. Meanwhile, Matt and Nick Jackson could compete in the final of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament.

