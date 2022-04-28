Dax Harwood defeats his close friend to qualify for the Owen Hart Men's Tournament on AEW Dynamite

Dax Harwood won the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament qualifier match against Cash Wheeler this week on AEW Dynamite.

The FTR members were announced to face each other last week, generating a lot of hype. Dax and Cash had never fought before, which made for a unique match. Furthermore, CM Punk was also announced as a special guest commentator for the bout.

The match started with some fast-paced grappling and reversals, showcasing the fantastic in-ring chemistry between the two members of FTR. Cash was able to gain the upper hand slightly for a while, but Dax did not fall too far behind.

Wheeler seemed miffed at one point, owing to Harwood accidentally poking him in the eye. However, the two quickly got back into the fight, executing impressive body slams.

In the end, Dax was able to reverse a pin attempt by Cash to pull off the win. The two partners seemed to be on excellent terms as they hugged each other after the match.

After his win in the qualifiers, Dax Harwood will be joining AEW stars Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Samoa Joe at the tournament. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how far the FTR member progresses once the competition begins.

AEW star Cash Wheeler previously declared that FTR would never split up

FTR member Cash Wheeler recently cleared the air about the possibility of the team splitting up after this week's match, stating that it was impossible to separate him and Dax Harwood.

In an interview on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, Wheeler explicitly stated that the match would not impact their friendship.

"We don't want to tease a break up, do a break up, no interest in that, I'll retire before we ever entertain that idea. Print it. Tattoo it. I don't care. We're never going to do a break up angle," said Cash Wheeler. (H/T Fightful).

The attitude of the two tag-team partners post-match was a testimony to their strong bond. FTR seems to be as powerful a team as ever, and fans can expect the duo to stay together in AEW for a long time.

