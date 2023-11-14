AEW star Dax Harwood responds to Billie Eilish's comments about male body image

Pop sensation Billie Eilish has attracted the attention of former AEW Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood following her recent comments regarding body image.

The famous singer was recently interviewed by Variety, where she brought up the topic of how men and women judge people's bodies. This follows a number of comments surrounding Billie's own weight, where some people have claimed that the 21-year-old has gained weight in recent years.

Eilish claimed that women are a lot more forgiving when it comes to how men look, stating that girls are nice and see men for they are on the inside rather than what is surface level.

Naturally, this has caused uproar on social media, and one person who disagrees with what Billie had to say was Dax Harwood, who had this to say on Twitter:

"Whoosh, Billie, take a look at my mentions. I think you'll be very surprised," tweeted @DaxFTR.

The initial tweet relating to Billie's interview has since had a community note attached to it stating that over 10 million men in the United States suffer from body dysmorphia.

Dax Harwood will be in action this Saturday at AEW Full Gear

There will be men of all shapes and sizes competing in at AEW Full Gear this weekend, with the AEW Tag Team Championship match alone featuring eight performers with widely different physiques.

FTR are one of the four teams involved in the match, as they attempt to win back the belts they lost to current champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill. However, they will also have to contend with La Faccion Ingobrenbale and The Kings of the Dark Throne.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler picked up a huge win on the most recent edition of Rampage over El Hijo del Vikingo and Komander, and will look to ride their good wave of momentum into the KIA Forum this Saturday.

