"Such an incredible feeling" - AEW star Dax Harwood responds to former WWE personnel's heartwarming message

AEW star Dax Harwood recently replied to an encouraging compliment by Ricardo Rodriguez on Twitter.

This week on Dynamite, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler went toe-to-toe for the first time in pursuit of qualifying for the AEW Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The match was an instant hit, showcasing their awe-inspiring skills in the ring. Many personalities from the pro-wrestling community commented on the impressive chemistry shown between the two FTR members.

Former WWE wrestler and commentator Ricardo Rodriguez shared a tweet reminiscing about FTR's time on SmackDown. Dax Harwood replied to his message after his win over his partner earlier this week.

"Regal and I talked about that after our match Wednesday night. That night in Virginia was such an incredible feeling. You helped us out so much. Thank you for everything," Dax Harwood said.

Dax Harwood has now progressed in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament to the same level as Kyle O'Reilly, Samoa Joe and Adam Cole. Fans will have to stay tuned to see who will last till the end.

Dax Harwood recently sent a heartfelt message to AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes

This week's FTR match was certainly one to remember, and Dax Harwood has been busy accepting compliments from various other notable wrestlers.

Dustin Rhodes did not hold back from lavishing praise on the two tag team partners for their exceptional display. Dax replied to the tweet emotionally, showing his appreciation for the AEW veteran.

"Dustin, I’m all cried out! Don’t make me cry again!! Love you"

FTR have certainly made a statement to the pro-wrestling community with their spectacular match. It remains to be seen how many more accomplishments the two partners will achieve in their already distinguished careers.

Do you think this was FTR's best match so far in All Elite Wrestling? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

