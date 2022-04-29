"Don't make me cry again" - Former RAW Tag Team Champion sends a message to AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes 

Dax Harwood recently sent a heartfelt message to AEW star Dustin Rhodes, who lavished praise on the former's match from this week's episode of Dynamite.

In the show's opening contest, Harwood wrestled a rare singles match against his tag team partner, Cash Wheeler. The much-anticipated bout lived up to expectations as both performers put up a technical wrestling masterclass that ended with Dax Harwood applying an Inside Cradle for the win.

The match has deservingly received praises across the board, with Dustin Rhodes also appreciating Harwood and Wheeler's efforts. The veteran performer believes that the bout on Dynamite was a perfect example of a pro wrestling match, urging fans and even non-fans to check it out.

Responding to the WWE legend's tweet, the former AEW Tag Team Champion wrote that Dustin's message made him emotional and added that he loved him.

Check out Harwood's tweet below:

"Dustin, I’m all cried out! Don’t make me cry again!! Love you."

With his win on the Wednesday night show, Harwood became the latest performer to qualify for the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament.

Who else has qualified for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament in AEW?

The tournament is turning out to be a star-studded affair so far. Apart from Harwood, Samoa Joe, Adam Cole, and Kyle O'Reilly have also qualified.

Darby Allin and Swerve Strickland will battle it out on AEW Rampage to find a place in the tournament, while Jeff Hardy will compete against Bobby Fish at next week's Dynamite. Fans and viewers have already started predicting who would eventually walk away with the Owen Hart Cup.

Considering so many big-time performers are involved, it's safe to say the tournament will be anything but predictable. Fans are hoping to witness a series of memorable matches in the coming weeks as part of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Did you enjoy Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler's match from AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava