AEW star declares alliance with Sting and WWE veteran to take down Joe Hendry

An AEW star has just hinted at an unlikely alliance he has formed against Joe Hendry. He has hinted at siding with Sting and another WWE legend to make this possible.

Danhausen is one of the most unique personalities in the wrestling world, and this has made him a fan favorite. He hasn't been as active on AEW TV but has been making constant appearances on the independent circuit and for events away from the ring, such as conventions.

Astronomicon 8, which is set to take place in Ypsilanti, Michigan, has announced several wrestling stars who will be joining their convention. They mentioned the likes of Sting, Bret Hart, Joe Hendry, and the Very Nice, Very Evil star. Danhausen took to X/Twiter to claim that he'll be teaming up with the two legends to beat up Joe Hendry.

"Danhausen and Sting and Bret Hart are going to beat up Joe Hendry 👏👏," the AEW star wrote.

Some other wrestling stars announced for the convention are Trish Stratus, Lita, Kevin Nash, and Britt Baker.

Sting is on a retirement tour for his face paint

The Icon made his in-ring retirement last year at AEW Revolution as he was in tag team action with Darby Allin against the Young Bucks. But he has also decided to retire a part of himself, and that was him wearing his iconic face paint. He mentioned how he'll only continue making public appearances with his usual look for the remainder of 2025.

The WWE Hall of Famer has announced the remaining dates when fans can meet him with his face paint. He'll be appearing at several conventions and wrestling-related events across the year, and he posted a full list on his social media platforms.

It remains to be seen whether these will be the final dates he'll be available, as additional appearances could be added to the list. But this begins this week at Astronomicon.

