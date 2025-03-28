Sting makes a blockbuster announcement on his future

Sting retired from in-ring competition last year. Now, he has made a major announcement about his future.

The Icon joined All Elite Wrestling in 2020 and was featured prominently on television for the next few years. During his time in the Jacksonville-based promotion, he formed a formidable tag team with Darby Allin. Together, they captured the AEW World Tag Team Championship. At AEW Revolution last year, The Vigilante retired from in-ring competition.

Recently, the former WWE star took to social media to post the dates for all his upcoming appearances in 2025. It looks like The Icon has a busy year ahead.

"More appearances in paint! See you soon," he wrote in the caption of an Instagram post.

Check out his post below.

Bill Apter believes DDP will induct Lex Luger into the WWE Hall of Fame instead of Sting

Earlier this year, WWE announced that Lex Luger would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Given Luger's history with The Icon in WCW, many believed he would be the ideal choice to induct his real-life friend.

Luger reportedly even told WWE that he would prefer The Vigilante to induct him. However, the WCW legend is currently under an ambassador contract with AEW, which means Tony Khan will need to approve his appearance at the Hall of Fame ceremony.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter predicted that Diamond Dallas Page could end up inducting Lex Luger into the Hall of Fame since he had been helping the WCW legend improve physically and mentally. The two of them have become best friends as a result.

"If this happens, I really think I'd be surprised. I don't think Sting is going to do it, I think the guy that's gonna do it is this guy: Diamond Dallas Page. Yeah, because Page is the man who has been working with Lex to get him to stand up on his own. He has, both physically and mentally, brought Lex to a new level that Lex hasn't been in a long time. Lex Luger and Diamond Dallas Page are best friends like Sting and Lex Luger are," Bill Apter said. [From 1:24 to 2:00]

It will be interesting to see if The Icon shows up at the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

