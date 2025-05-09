  • home icon
AEW star declares he is better than UFC legend Conor McGregor

By Debangshu Nath
Modified May 09, 2025 09:43 GMT
Conor McGregor is a former UFC Lightweight Champion.
Conor McGregor is a former UFC Lightweight Champion. (Images via AEW Facebook and McGregor's Instagram)

AEW stars have been setting the internet on fire as of late. The Twitter activity of some of these wrestlers has been quite entertaining. However, sometimes, they tend to go overboard.

Recently, AEW star Ricochet claimed that he was better than former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor. The Irish mixed martial artist is a legend of the Las Vegas-based MMA promotion. He has fans worldwide, and according to many, he is the greatest of all time.

A few hours back, Tony Khan announced Ricochet vs. Angelico for Dynamite. Interestingly, Khan's post was quote-retweeted by the former WWE star with the words "Notorious".

This raised a few eyebrows because the Notorious is McGregor's moniker. A fan accused Ricochet of theft. However, the AEW star simply claimed that he was better than the UFC legend.

Ricochet replies to a fan.
Ricochet replies to a fan. (Images via Ricochet's X)

AEW president Tony Khan speaks highly of Ricochet

Ricochet signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2024. He made his anticipated debut at All In 2024 and received a thunderous reaction. It has not even been a year since his arrival. However, he is already one of the most popular names in the company.

Ricochet has fans worldwide. Furthermore, Tony Khan admires him immensely, and in a recent interview with Superstar Crossover, he showered him with praise.

"He’s an incredible wrestler. He’s also a great talker, and he has a great personality. It’s about giving him an opportunity to showcase that...and he certainly really leaned into it, and has found himself. He’s building one of the best characters, I think in wrestling, which is the villain Ricochet that we see on TV right now." said Khan. [H/T Cageside Seats]
Ricochet was signed to WWE from 2018 to 2024. He is a former WWE Intercontinental Champion and a former WWE United States Champion.

Debangshu Nath

