AEW star discloses message Jeff Hardy shared about Jay Briscoe's death

AEW star Matt Hardy described his brother Jeff Hardy's emotional message about Jay Briscoe's passing.

Jay Briscoe passed away on January 17, 2023, leaving the wrestling world in shock. Jay was one half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions alongside his brother Mark. He died in a tragic car accident, while his two daughters Gracie and Jayleigh were also injured.

During this difficult time, Jay Briscoe's family has received an outpouring of love and support from fans and professional wrestlers, including Matt Hardy. On his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy spoke about Jay Briscoe and his reaction to the news of his tragic passing.

Matt Hardy talks about the message he received from Jeff Hardy on Jay Briscoe's passing:

“One of the first texts I saw whenever I woke up from napping and heard this, just, awful news was from Jeff. He just said, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you heard about Jay Briscoe. I hope you’re getting to where you’re going tonight safely. I love you, and I hope you’re good.’ It’s very important to tell people that you love that you love them because you never know when your last day can be,” Hardy said. (H/T - WrestlingINC)

You can check out the video below:

AEW's Matt Hardy was deeply saddened by the news of Jay Briscoe's passing

On January 17th, AEW owner Tony Khan announced the news of Jay Briscoe's death, later it was confirmed that the accident occurred in Laurel, Maryland.

AEW star Matt Hardy expressed his devastation over the passing of Jay Briscoe and paid tribute to the former ROH champion. He also extended his condolences to Jay's family.

"Heard this tragic news while flying. I’m DEVASTATED that Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) tragically died today. I was honored to work with him many times. I loved Jay. Jay was SO real. Jay loved his wife & kids more than anything & we shared that bond. I’m heartbroken for his family," Matt Hardy tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND Heard this tragic news while flying. I’m DEVASTATED that Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) tragically died today. I was honored to work with him many times. I loved Jay. Jay was SO real. Jay loved his wife & kids more than anything & we shared that bond. I’m heartbroken for his family. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Heard this tragic news while flying. I’m DEVASTATED that Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) tragically died today. I was honored to work with him many times. I loved Jay. Jay was SO real. Jay loved his wife & kids more than anything & we shared that bond. I’m heartbroken for his family. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/c2Jki7dEp0

Jay Briscoe's talent and positive attitude made a lasting impact on many wrestlers, including Hardy, even though they had shared the ring in the past.

We here at Sportskeeda send our condolences to his family, friends, and all those affected by his passing.

Do NOT try this at home. These banned wrestling moves can cause real life damage.

Poll : 0 votes