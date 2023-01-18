Which WWE legend was left devastated after hearing the news of Jay Briscoe's passing?

Jay Briscoe's passing has caused shock across the wrestling world. His legacy will surely live on from his accomplishments and tributes from multiple wrestlers across WWE, AEW, and other wrestling promotions.

Born Jamin Pugh, the professional wrestler performed in multiple promotions during his illustrious career. He competed at the likes of CZW, NJPW, Impact Wrestling, and more. He was also best known for his time in Ring of Honor, where he began competing in 2002.

While at ROH, he captured the promotion's World Tag Team Championship with his brother Mark Briscoe and is a two-time World Champion at the promotion. Unfortunately, all of this was cut short after an accident.

On January 17, the news of Jay Briscoe's death was broken by Tony Khan. It was later reported that the cause of death was due to an auto accident in Laurel, Maryland. Additional information has revealed that the wrestler's daughter was also part of the accident, and another woman passed away in a different car at the scene.

Multiple superstars across the globe shared their tributes to Jay to honor his legacy. Those on the independent scene and All Elite Wrestling also paid their own condolences. One of the veterans who expressed their sadness was Matt Hardy

The WWE legend shared that he was devastated about Briscoe's passing. The current AEW star praised the 38-year-old and sent his best wishes to the family of the former ROH champion.

"Heard this tragic news while flying. I’m DEVASTATED that Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) tragically died today. I was honored to work with him many times. I loved Jay. Jay was SO real. Jay loved his wife & kids more than anything & we shared that bond. I’m heartbroken for his family." Matt Hardy tweeted

Matt Hardy and Jay shared the ring years ago, but it's evident that the latter's positive attitude and skills left a mark on the former WWE Superstar.

WWE paid a classy tribute to Jay Briscoe after his passing

The notable ROH star has never stepped foot inside the Stamford-based promotion, but that doesn't mean his name has not made an impact on the company and its current superstars.

On a recent episode of NXT 2.0, one of the developmental brand's commentators, Vic Joseph, announced the tragic news about Briscoe's passing and sent their thoughts and prayers to his family.

Jay Briscoe's sudden passing showed how despite being in various wrestling promotions, athletes and fans can still unite to pay their respects and put aside their differences.

We at Sportskeeda would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to Jay Briscoe's family and friends.

