AEW star drops an interesting message - "Should I call Paul Heyman for the true wisdom?" 

An AEW star recently hinted at calling WWE veteran Paul Heyman for some managerial tips.

The star in question is CJ Perry, who arrived in AEW at All Out 2023. Perry has taken on a manager role in the Jacksonville-based promotion and manages Andrade El Idolo.

CJ Perry does have some experience in managing a superstar, as she used to manage her husband Miro (FKA Rusev) in WWE. However, the AEW star took to Instagram and shared a question involving Paul Heyman in her story:

"I woke up to some man from another country named @METO.INSTA tanning in my backyard. No lie he said he traveled the world to become a professional wrestler and asked me to manage him. Thoughts???? Should I call @PAULHEYMAN for the true wisdom of a rabbi ?! !?!?!?"

CJ Perry's Instagram story.

AEW star CJ Perry wants to take Paul Heyman's spot as the greatest manager of all time

WWE veteran Paul Heyman is often considered one of the greatest managers of all time in professional wrestling. AEW star CJ Perry recently shared her desire to gain the same recognition.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, CJ Perry stated that she wants to take Paul Heyman's spot as the best manager of all time:

"I want to be the best of all time. I want to be the best wrestling manager of all time. People often want to be managed by Paul Heyman, because he is the best manager of all time right now, right? I want to take that spot. I want people to be like, 'I want CJ Perry to manage me.' I would rather do that than try to become a champion or fight whatever for championships. I want to be the best hustler for those people to be champions and create a legacy and name that way. I just feel like that's my calling." [39:24 - 40:03]

