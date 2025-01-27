AEW star drops new merch but fans spot twist involving WWE star Drew McIntyre

AEW dropped some new merch for a top star but there is a huge twist: fans seeing an uncanny resemblance to Drew McIntyre. This will no doubt get very interesting.

McIntyre is one of the most recognizable names in the wrestling world, and there is not a fan who does not know how he looks. Over the weekend, AEW dropped a new t-shirt with Hangman Adam Page on it, and his face resembled that of the WWE star.

Check out a link to the new t-shirt here.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point it out and said some hilarious things in the process. One fan said that WWE was going to issue a copyright strike to Tony Khan. Another one said that this was gimmick infringement by the company.

Fan reactions.

Perhaps the funniest reaction was a fan calling Drew McIntyre a double agent. It will be interesting to see if there will be word from the company on this design and whether or not Drew will comment on it.

AEW star Hangman Adam Page recently defeated Christopher Daniels

Hangman Adam Page has been something of a pantomime villain in AEW, and he further enhanced his reputation as he defeated Christopher Daniels in a retirement match.

The match took place two weeks back on Collision, where the TNA icon took on Page in a Texas Death Match. The match had it all, and the fans were treated to a Christopher Daniels special in what was his last match.

Despite putting up a good fight, the veteran wrestler lost the match after Page hit him with his finisher as the referee counted to 10. Page was not done just yet as after walking up the ramp, he came rushing back and hit Daniels with his own finishing move, the Angel’s Wings.

It was a great match for the fans to witness, and it cemented Page’s status as one of the top performers in the company.

