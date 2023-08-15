AEW star drops a potential hint about not returning anytime soon

Former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill seems to be signaling an absence from the wrestling scene.

Cargill's journey in AEW has been nothing short of spectacular. However, her 60-match unbeaten streak came to an end when returning Kris Statlander defeated her at Double or Nothing in May, resulting in the loss of her coveted TBS Championship. Jade's reign with the TBS Championship lasted an impressive 508 days.

Since losing her title, she has not been seen on AEW programming. The 31-year-old herself has indicated that she won't be making a comeback anytime soon, leaving fans in a state of speculation.

Taking to Twitter during her hiatus, Jade Cargill dropped a hint that has raised eyebrows among fans. She revealed her intention to plan on yet another vacation.

"Now to plan another vacation," Cargill tweeted.

Big Jade's recent tweet strongly implies her ongoing absence from the AEW programming.

Tony Khan provides insight into Jade Cargill's AEW status

All Elite President Tony Khan has given an update on former TBS Champion Jade Cargill's status and future with the promotion.

Speaking in an interview with PWInsider, Khan clarified that Jade is still part of the promotion but has been on a break since her title loss.

"Well, Jade's still with us, and Jade has been on sabbatical since her upset, I believe title loss after her unbelievable undefeated run. And Kris Statlander now is the TBS Champion, and she's made some great defenses of the title, but Jade is still with us. And I can't say for certain what anybody's going to do in the future, but certainly we value Jade and everything she's done here."

Fans have to wait and see when Cargill comes back after her break and what plans Tony Khan has in store for her.

