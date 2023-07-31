Another massive AEW star done with the company? Finding their whereabouts

One of AEW's top stars was last seen in a ring some time ago. However, there have been no reports of her status moving forward. The star in question is Jade Cargill.

Two months ago at Double or Nothing she reached a milestone of going 60-0 in singles competition after beating Taya Valkyrie. But within minutes, she lost both her streak and her title as she lost to Kris Statlander after an open challenge.

Big Jade made no comments or posts alluding to a return to AEW, rather it has been the opposite. She made posts on social media with messages of her enjoying her life outside the ring. The former TBS Champion also responded to some fans telling them she has no plans of returning just yet. This could be a nudge that she is not just done with the promotion but with the industry as a whole.

Jade Cargill responding to a fan's question

AEW star Jade Cargill potentially done with the promotion

Former TBS Champion Jade Cargill was one of the most dominant stars on the roster. She held the title for 508 days, but all that simply went away in a span of minutes two months ago at Double or Nothing.

Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer discussed about Cargill on his show and talked about some of the things he's been hearing regarding her future with AEW. There have been no signs as of late that she will not make a return to the promotion, and Meltzer confirmed the possibility.

Cargill reportedly wanted time off from AEW, and Meltzer thinks that this could have been due to her booking. The former TBS Champion took on a lot of competition during her time as champion, but never reached main event status.

“I’ve heard a few things like she might not come back, is what she said, which is the last thing we heard. She wanted to take some time off, so it’s kinda like, you know. Sometimes I feel like, boy, they pushed her and pushed her and pushed her and they never put her in the big matches, and she’s gone.” [H/T Ringside News]

Only time will tell in order for more clarity for Jade Cargill's status to come to light. As of now, she is currently on a hiatus, and everything is merely speculation till an official announcement comes.

