AEW star Dustin Rhodes makes a huge announcement

AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes is set to appear at a major event outside the company later this month. The Natural has spent over two decades in the pro wrestling industry. After gaining prominence during his time in WCW, WWE, and TNA, Dustin was one of the first wrestlers signed by All Elite Wrestling in 2019. Rhodes is currently the ROH World Tag Team and Six-Man Tag Team Champion.
At Double or Nothing 2025, Dustin Rhodes teamed up with Sammy Guevara to challenge Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. While Rhodes and Guevara put in a valiant effort, the duo failed to dethrone The Hurt Syndicate. Following his loss at the pay-per-view, Dustin announced his next appearance outside the company.
The Natural took to X to announce that he would be in attendance at the Lax Fan Fest event in Los Angeles on June 28. The former Goldust also wrote the following in his post:
"Come see me!"
Dustin Rhodes helped a popular AEW star
Dustin Rhodes formed a tag team with popular AEW star Sammy Guevara last year. The Sons of Texas have been the ROH World Tag Team Champions for nearly 300 days now.
During an exclusive interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda, Sammy Guevara revealed how The Natural has helped him to stay focused and patient.
"I mean, it's kind of his motto just to keep steppin'. You know, I say keep going, he says keep steppin', but it's 100%, like, him [sic] and I talk a lot. You know, you'll have your ups and downs, and he'll tell me, 'Man, you just gotta keep going. You just gotta keep steppin' and just be patient.' And so, he's helped me just kind of slow down a bit and kinda just take everything for what it is, and not for what it should be or could be, but just for what it is," he said.
Only time will tell what's next for The Sons of Texas as ROH World Tag Team Champions.