"I was really at the worst" - AEW star Dustin Rhodes opens up about his past addiction and recovery

AEW star Dustin Rhodes has had a career resurrection in his current stint with the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, he suffered from drug addiction back in 2008 and wasn't in his best shape.

Dustin has been a part of All Elite Wrestling since its inception in 2019. The inaugural pay-per-view in AEW, 'Double or Nothing,' featured him taking on his brother, Cody Rhodes. Apart from that, The Natural has worked in many different environments, including WWE.

The former WWE star previously went through a period of time battling drug and alcohol addiction. In a recent interview at The Sessions with Renée Paquette, the veteran opened up about the time he hit rock bottom.

"In 2008, I was really at the worst right, it was a good two years of really solid, not giving a fuck about anything or anybody. Wanting to die, wanting to not feel anymore, wanting to not be around anybody anymore." (15:06 - 15:21)

Dustin also talked about how he was able to recover after he made up his mind to take care of himself.

"I had 8 days of medically-induced detox. But I was pretty out of it. the whole 8 days. I don't remember, like, going through serious withdrawals or shakes or whatever." (17:54 - 18:05)

The Natural is no longer going through addiction issues. Fans will be happy to see how he has overcome the odds to gain the success he has today.

Dustin Rhodes' latest match in AEW had him face CM Punk

While the former Intercontinental Champion has had a relatively low number of matches in AEW, his last bout with CM Punk turned out to be an instant classic.

Last month, Dustin Rhodes challenged Punk to a singles fight, claiming it to be a personal dream match. The bout was an exquisite showcase of classic pro-wrestling, which garnered a lot of praise.

Wrestling legend Lance Storm was one of the many admirers who took to Twitter to show their appreciation for the contest.

"Loved @dustinrhodes vs. @CMPunk from last night. Wrestling can be both simple and beautiful. Thank you gentlemen."

Dustin Rhodes still seems to be going strong in his career, with his current focus being on coaching younger talent. It remains to be seen how his role in AEW continues to evolve over the course of time.

