AEW star Dustin Rhodes posts a heart-wrenching message featuring WWE's Cody Rhodes

AEW star Dustin Rhodes shared a heart-touching message with his brother, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The Natural remembered their father nearly a decade after his death.

Dustin and Cody have been carrying the legacy of their father, Dusty Rhodes, the American Dream. The Rhodes family is also considered one of the most legendary and influential in professional wrestling.

Both brothers often remember their father and never fail to admit that he was the reason for their success in their respective careers. Dustin recently shared a heartfelt message wishing his father was here to see him and Cody Rhodes perform at the highest level.

Taking to the 'X' social media platform, Dustin Rhodes posted the following message:

"What I wouldn't give for our pops to be here watching @CodyRhodes and myself killing it! I know he's there with us, but I mean Here. I know he'd be proud of his family! Miss ya pops."

WWE veteran pointed out Cody Rhodes not mentioning Dustin Rhodes in his promo

After The Rock asked him to give him his "soul" last Friday on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes reflected on the tough decision during his promo on RAW this week, mentioning his late father, mother, sister, and nephews.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, the WWE veteran, Bully Ray (fka Bubba Ray Dudley), pointed out how Cody didn't mention his brother, Dustin Rhodes, in his promo:

"It was more glaring to me that he didn't mention Dustin by name. If that was too much, just say 'my brother,' because you said 'my sister, my nephews.' You mentioned all these other people by relationship title, but you never once said 'my brother,' which to me, it was just glaring," Bully Ray said.

Cody is slated to reveal his decision to The Rock at Elimination Chamber this Saturday. What transpires at the PLE remains to be seen.

