Cody Rhodes omitting former IC Champion during WWE RAW segment was "glaring," says veteran

Last week, The Rock made his return to Friday Night SmackDown and made Cody Rhodes an offer. He offered him everything he could ever desire in return for his "soul." The latter addressed the offer on Monday Night RAW this week.

He stated it was a tough decision for him because it would not only affect him but also his wife, daughter, nephews, sister, mother, Nightmare Factory students, and his late father, Dusty Rhodes' memory. Therefore, it is very important to him he makes the right decision.

Wrestling veteran Bully Ray examined Cody Rhodes' RAW promo segment on the latest edition of the Busted Open podcast. He highlighted that The American Nightmare mentioned his dear ones on the RAW promo but left out his brother Dustin Rhodes, which he found "glaring."

"It was more glaring to me that he didn't mention Dustin by name," Bully Ray said. "If that was too much, just say 'my brother,' because you said 'my sister, my nephews.' You mentioned all these other people by relationship title, but you never once said 'my brother,' which to me, it was just glaring. So when you talk about a storyline in the future where maybe Dustin can be involved, well s***, Cody's not even willing to acknowledge him as his brother on television." [H/T WrestlingInc]

The Natural is currently a double champion in AEW and ROH. Before joining Tony Khan's company, he served under the WWE banner as Goldust. He was a three-time WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Cody Rhodes mentioned Brodie Lee Jr. on his RAW promo

The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes also mentioned late star Brodie Lee's son Brodie Lee Jr during his RAW promo this week. The former TNT Champion passed away on December 26, 2020.

The star talked in detail about all those who mattered most in his life and mentioned the son of the late great Brodie Lee in that vein.

Brodie Lee Jr. is currently working for AEW where he's the leader and manager of The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, and John Silver). He goes by the ring name The Negative One.

