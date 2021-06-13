AEW star Dustin Rhodes reacts to criticism over Bullrope Match

AEW star Dustin Rhodes recently asked fans on Twitter to share their opinion on his Bullrope match against Nick Comoroto, which took place on the June 4th episode of Dynamite.

The bout received tons of backlash for several reasons. Apart from the underwhelming main event match, fans were frustrated with the conclusive finish that saw Dustin Rhodes burying a monster like Nick Comoroto.

A fan responded to Dustin Rhodes' tweet by saying the build-up to the match could have been better, and Nick Comoroto should have taken the victory:

"Build up could've been much better and I think Nick could use some prominent wins on Dynamite," a fan replied.

The tweet didn't seem to sit well with The Natural, who quickly replied by saying it was a victory for Nick as he got the chance to get better while competing in the ring against a legend like Rhodes:

"He did win. He was in a match with me. Everybody that works me becomes better," said Dustin Rhodes.

There is no doubt that Dustin Rhodes made Nick Comoroto look strong throughout the match. But fans are still unable to digest the fact that Nick Comoroto lost to a 52-year-old man.

AEW star Dustin Rhodes also took a cheeky dig at Triple H's comments on female wrestling

EVP of WWE

The Executive Vice President of WWE, Triple H, recently stated that allof the most talented female wrestlers in the world are in WWE. His remarks upset many wrestlers across different promotions, including AEW.

Dustin Rhodes, who also serves as a coach in AEW, took to Twitter to share his opinion on Triple H's comments about women wrestlers. The Natural stated that the women's division in AEW had massively enhanced their level:

"Couple days late, let me weigh in. @AEW's women's division has grown passionately because of the team. You are not hands on like I am teaching and coaching them to greatness. You just have money, where I have passion. Passion wins every time. Sincerely, Dustin #HandsNotTied," said Dustin Rhodes.

AEW star Dustin Rhodes made it clear that, unlike WWE, their hands are not tied. He also mentioned that WWE only has the money, not the passion, which matters the most.

One cannot deny that WWE has a broader women's division. However, female wrestlers of other promotions have proven themselves to equally talented to the ones in WWE over the years.

What's your take on the Bullrope match between Dustin Rhodes and Nick Comoroto that took place on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite? Do you agree with Dustin Rhodes' response to WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

