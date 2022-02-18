"Too many egos and too much bull***t" - Dustin Rhodes sends a cryptic message amid brother Cody Rhodes' recent AEW exit 

Dustin Rhodes recently sent out an intriguing message just days after his brother, Cody Rhodes, departed AEW after nearly three years with the promotion.

Since The American Nightmare's wife Brandi Rhodes also left All Elite Wrestling, fans began speculating that Dustin could also follow them out of the company. However, the veteran performer was quick to clarify his status, revealing that he would remain with AEW for the foreseeable future.

Dustin Rhodes has now put out another tweet, advising his followers to work hard, stay away from trouble, and always treat others with respect. Check out his tweet below:

"Too many egos and too much bullshit. Work hard, keep your nose out of trouble, lift other up instead of treating them as they're below you. Do these things and succeed at anything. I'll beat ego every time #KeepSteppin#ImStillHere," wrote Dustin Rhodes.

Dustin Rhodes @dustinrhodes

Work hard, keep your nose out of trouble, lift other up instead of treating them as they're below you. Do these things and succeed at anything. I'll beat ego every time.

#ImStillHere Too many egos and too much bullshit.Work hard, keep your nose out of trouble, lift other up instead of treating them as they're below you. Do these things and succeed at anything. I'll beat ego every time. #KeepSteppin Too many egos and too much bullshit. Work hard, keep your nose out of trouble, lift other up instead of treating them as they're below you. Do these things and succeed at anything. I'll beat ego every time. #KeepSteppin#ImStillHere https://t.co/fTipXdhdIh

It's safe to assume that Dustin's standing won't be affected by Cody and Brandi's departure as he has earned a spot for himself in the company.

Dustin Rhodes urges fans to join the AEW "train"

In a separate tweet, the veteran also urged fans to join the All Elite Wrestling "train" as the company is "growing" and making "big moves." Dustin added that Tony Khan's promotion is where veterans and youngsters come together to put on memorable programming.

"Join the @AEW train kids. We are ever growing and making big moves. Plus, you get to see me as well as so many up and coming superstars that are coming in to their own. Everything is a process. Let me here ya- #ImWithAEW" tweeted Dustin Rhodes

Dustin Rhodes @dustinrhodes Join the @AEW train kids. We are ever growing and making big moves. Plus, you get to see me as well as so many up and coming superstars that are coming in to their own. Everything is a process. Let me here ya- #ImWithAEW Join the @AEW train kids. We are ever growing and making big moves. Plus, you get to see me as well as so many up and coming superstars that are coming in to their own. Everything is a process. Let me here ya- #ImWithAEW

Dustin has had plenty of great moments in All Elite Wrestling, none more so than his battle for the ages against Cody Rhodes at Double or Nothing 2019. The match solidified his position as one of the best storytellers in the wrestling business.

Though the fans might not get to see Dustin and Cody share a ring anytime soon, there are many reasons to be excited about the 52-year-old's future.

What do you make of Dustin Rhodes' latest tweet? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Anirudh B