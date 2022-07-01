"Coward blood" - 20-year wrestling veteran blasts former AEW Champion Chris Jericho

AEW star Eddie Kingston recently fired shots at his long-time rival Chris Jericho following this week's brutal Blood and Guts Match.

The Mad King teamed up with Blackpool Combat Club and Santana & Ortiz at the Wednesday night show to defeat Jericho Appreciation Society. The gimmick match was violent, ending with Claudio Castagnoli tapping out Matt Menard.

While Kingston was on the winning side, he was visibly disappointed that he couldn't get Jericho to tap out to the Stretch Plum before Menard tapped out.

Taking to Twitter, Eddie Kingston said he wasn't happy with how things went down. However, he then optimistically added that he would instead get his hands at the former AEW Champion next week and termed him a "coward blood."

Check out The Mad King's profane-laden tweet here:

"Not happy but f**k it. @realrubysoho said it best at the video package before the match. But there is next Wed for me to get what the f**k I want and that is chris is coward blood. .@AEW" tweeted Eddie Kingston.

Kingston earlier defeated Chris Jericho at Revolution 2022. It'll be interesting to see when the two performers collide again in a singles match.

Eddie Kingston is eying the AEW World Title

In a recent interview, The Mad King claimed he wasn't pleased with his current standing in All Elite Wrestling and wanted to win the World Title. Kingston explained that he was an old-school thinker and believed that the person with the World Championship around his waist was the top guy in the promotion.

"No, I’m never happy [with my position], but that’s what drives me. I’m not happy because I’m not satisfied, because I’m still working. I’m not the top guy in my mind and I’m old school in this sense, the top guy’s the world champ, doesn’t matter who it is. That’s my opinion," said Kingston.

Despite being one of the promotion's most beloved babyfaces, championship success has eluded Eddie Kingston. Fans would surely love to see The Mad King win a title sometime down the line in Tony Khan's company.

