"No, I'm never happy" - Eddie Kingston opens up about his position in AEW

AEW star Eddie Kingston has voiced his desire to become AEW World Champion, adding that he isn't content with his position.

Kingston has taken the pro wrestling world by storm with his no-nonsense character, brawl-first approach and splendid mic skills. He earned a reputation for being an indie legend prior to joining AEW, as he wrestled for almost every notable indie promotion out there. The Mad King was hired by Tony Khan in 2020 and he hasn't looked back since.

Making an appearance on The Ringer's MackMania program, Eddie Kingston stated that he isn't satisfied since he hasn't clinched the AEW World title yet:

"No, I’m never happy [with my position], but that’s what drives me. I’m not happy because I’m not satisfied, because I’m still working. I’m not the top guy in my mind and I’m old school in this sense, the top guy’s the world champ, doesn’t matter who it is. That’s my opinion." (H/T: Wrestling Headlines)

The 20-year veteran further explained his opinion on what it means to be the top guy in a notable promotion like AEW:

"If the company trusts you to make you their worlds champion or the worlds champion in our case, in AEW’s case, then, you know, you’re the top guy, you’re the one, you’re carrying the company and I’m not there yet. You see, so I’m not satisfied, I’m not happy, you know?"

Eddie Kingston unravels his biggest fear in wrestling

Eddie Kingston was brought in as a surprise challenger for then-TNT Champion Cody Rhodes in 2020. Impressed by his work, Tony Khan offered him a contract and Kingston eventually became an integral part of the AEW roster. Since then, The Mad King has proven his mettle on a global scale.

Speaking on MackMania, the former CZW Champion dissected his drive for wrestling while stating that his biggest fear is getting content:

"It’s funny how I get more joy out of seeing my friends succeed there than myself because I wanna keep going. I don’t wanna be content. That’s my biggest fear is getting content because then, there’s no point. There’s no point in doing it no more." (H/T: Wrestling Headlines)

Eddie Kingston is currently involved in a heated rivalry with the Jericho Appreciation Society. The Mad King will team up with Wheeler Yuta and rising NJPW star Shota Umino to take on Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Minoru Suzuki in a featured trios match at Forbidden Door.

Please credit Wrestling Headlines and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

A former Royal Rumble winner says he got screwed like Johnny Depp. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Eddie Kingston claim the AEW World title in 2022? Yes No 2 votes so far