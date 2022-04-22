AEW star Eddie Kingston comments ahead of dream match with NJPW legend

AEW star Eddie Kingston recently shared a tweet ahead of his dream match with NJPW legend Tomohiro Ishii.

At the recently-concluded Windy City Riot, The Mad King confronted Tomohiro Ishii after the latter's win over Minoru Suzuki. While he praised Ishii's Strong Style prowess, Kingston also expressed his preference for the King's Road Philosophy of Wrestling, focusing more on stamina than Mixed Martial Arts techniques.

Commenting on NJPW's announcement of the battle next month, Eddie Kingston made it clear that he was ready for the dream match.

"I am born and built for this life."

You can check out the tweet here:

Ishii vs. Kingston is scheduled for NJPW’s Capital Collision event. It will take place on Saturday, May 14th, from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

Jim Cornette recently criticized AEW for a segment between Eddie Kingston and JAS

Kingston, alongside Santana and Ortiz, has been feuding with Le Champion and his new stable, The Jericho Appreciation Society, for the last couple of weeks. The rivalry between the two groups originated after Chris Jericho ambushed the Mad King and betrayed The Inner Circle.

After defeating the trio last week in Dynamite, members of JAS again attacked their opponents to show their prowess. The segment, however, did not sit well with Cornette, who shared his belief in The Jim Cornette Experience that the attack looked fake.

"If you’re an AEW hater, if you’re an AEW fan, if you’re an AEW wrestler – go back and look at the heel’s heat in this segment and tell me this did not look like the fakest horses**t that you’ve ever seen in your life. Everybody involved should be ashamed, including Jericho, at his group’s performance."

With the feud between Eddie and Jericho far from over, fans will have to stay tuned to see how their storyline progresses from this point on. Meanwhile, they can also count on Kingston and Ishii to put on a dream performance soon.

Listen to a former WWE head writer tell a hilarious Vince McMahon story here

Edited by Angana Roy