AEW star emotionally admits Booker T is like a "family member," says the WWE personality still helps him

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT commentator Booker T has helped many young talents kickstart their pro wrestling careers. In a recent interview, a 32-year-old AEW star emotionally expressed his deep gratitude toward the 5x WCW World Champion.

Bryan Keith became All Elite last month in February. Before signing with AEW, he was wrestling on the independent circuit. He began his career at Reality of Wrestling, which is a promotion owned by Booker T.

In a recent edition of AEW Unrestricted, Bryan Keith revealed that he is eternally grateful to Booker T for guiding him in his wrestling journey. He called the 59-year-old legend a family member and stated that the veteran still guides him.

"Even now, he definitely a mentor to me, but more of like a family member at this point. He's definitely been there at all points of my career, even now with the signing and everything and been super supportive and knowledgeable and everything. It's crazy man, my life is like a movie, every day I wake up, and I'm like, 'Wow, I just can't believe it,'" he said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Booker T opens up about his backstage dispute with CM Punk

CM Punk made a low-profile visit to NXT last week. During his visit, the former WWE Champion allegedly had a backstage altercation with Booker T. It was later reported that some backstage people didn't appreciate Booker's comments.

King Booker addressed the matter, and he said:

"People are making an issue of a 40 second clip out of a 2 hour show… this dispute between @CM Punk could've been over a banana and a caching hahah. Y'all are making much to do about nothing."

Punk is currently out of action due to a torn tricep he suffered during the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match. The injury has forced him to sit out 'Mania this year. Despite this, The Best in the World has promised to be at WrestleMania XL.

