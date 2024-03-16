WWE Hall of Famer provides update about dispute with CM Punk

CM Punk's name was brought up in the last few days ever since a WWE Hall of Famer hinted at a backstage altercation with him this week.

Punk showed up Tuesday at NXT albeit kept a low-profile. Booker T claimed that he almost got into a fight with The Best in the World after the two crossed paths. The latest report shed light on the matter, which mentioned that several sources backstage were not happy with Booker's statement.

The Hall of Famer has now taken to X (formerly Twitter), calling out the people who are buzzing about a potential backstage issue involving Punk owing to the words he used on his podcast:

"People are making an issue of a 40 second clip out of a 2 hour show… the dispute between @CMPunk could’ve been over a banana in catering hahah. Y’all are making much to do about nothing," wrote Booker T.

Check out Booker's X post below:

CM Punk has maintained silence regarding the matter. He is due for a return to WWE programming in less than ten days time. The Best in the World is booked for the March 25 episode of RAW.

Former WWE Champion calls CM Punk a "terrible human being" who has not changed

Drew McIntyre recently appeared on Gorilla Position in which he discussed a variety of topics, including one of his favorites of late - The Straight Edge Superstar, CM Punk.

According to the Scotsman, Punk is a mainstream attraction, so naturally he is an important name. But it seems McIntyre has harbored ill feelings towards the Second City Saint after all these years:

"I mean, I've been pretty honest about my opinions. Huge name, got a lot of attention from not just the hardcore fans but the casual fan base. He knows exactly who he is; he sells tickets; he's a draw; but he's a terrible human being. And I was around him when I grew up, and there were instances I haven't talked about. Perhaps I won't talk about it until it's face-to-face with him, but he knows. And I have those certain feelings."

The Scottish Warrior concluded by saying that he not only messed with CM Punk, but took him out and took his spot at WrestleMania XL. Drew McIntyre is looking to win his third world championship in WWE on The Grandest Stage of Them All next month.

