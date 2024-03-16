Backstage reaction to CM Punk and WWE Hall of Famer's controversy - Report

CM Punk has a very bad track record when it comes to his demeanor, according to various sources within the wrestling business, especially in WWE. Be that as it may, Punk also has his fair share of supporters.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T hinted that he and The Straight Edge Superstar almost got into a fight backstage when the latter showed up at NXT this past Tuesday night. Punk kept a lower profile this time than his previous visits to the former black-and-gold brand.

After speaking with sources within NXT, Fightful Select confirmed that there was skepticism regarding Booker's comments. Apparently, nobody was aware of the alleged confrontation prior to his podcast. One source even supported CM Punk, claiming that the former WWE Champion has largely been helpful and open to lend a hand when he is backstage at NXT.

Moreover, he mostly kept to himself during his latest visit to the developmental brand, aside from speaking with Shawn Michaels, Matt Bloom, and a few wrestlers on the NXT roster. Fightful also reported that one source flat-out denied Booker's comments. Furthermore, there is also some frustration backstage that the Hall of Famer would say something like that when he knows about CM Punk's history of backstage altercations.

CM Punk will return on the March 25 episode of RAW ahead of WrestleMania XL. The announcement made Drew McIntyre take a dig at the former WWE Champion's fans. After getting sidelined, Punk was replaced by The Scottish Warrior for a match against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Booker T believes CM Punk could replace Shawn Michaels eventually at WWE NXT

Shawn Michaels retired from in-ring competition after his WrestleMania match against The Undertaker in 2010, albeit made a one-off return at Crown Jewel in 2018. The Heartbreak Kid has almost exclusively been focusing on the new talents at NXT ever since.

Booker T feels CM Punk could follow a similar path when The Best in the World decides to hang up his boots. However, Booker also added that it won't happen any time soon.

CM Punk is expected to be out of action for at least six months. Prior to his injury at the Royal Rumble, several feuds were teased involving Punk, notably against the likes of Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins.