Former WWE Champion fires shots at CM Punk fans after RAW return made official

CM Punk admitted that his injury will keep him out of the ring for six to eight months, but WWE has already announced his return date.

On the March 25 episode of WWE RAW, he will appear as the show scheduled to air live on television from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Punk has even disclosed that extra tickets are now available for the show. It appears Drew McIntyre is not too pleased with his rival returning so soon.

Drew McIntyre and The Second City Saint established their issues ahead of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The Scotsman even assaulted Punk after the latter informed the WWE Universe that he will be sitting on the bench for WrestleMania XL. Taking to X following the former All Elite star's announcement, McIntyre sarcastically posted a gif of a fan crying when The Best in the World returned to pro wrestling after nearly seven years at AEW Rampage in 2021 and wrote:

"Yayyyyyyyy CM Punk is back yipeee!!!!!"

Check out Drew's post on X below:

Expand Tweet

Amid the Straight Edge Superstar's absence, The Scottish Warrior won the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match to become the new number-one contender to World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Still, there is no word whether Punk is cleared to compete. However, there are many ways for the Voice of the Voiceless to get involved at WrestleMania 40, and his upcoming appearance on RAW could give fans a hint about his plans at The Show of Shows.

Drew McIntyre affirms how him being the World Heavyweight Champion changes things in WWE

Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are all pulling double duty at this year's sports entertainment spectacular in April. While the latter two are embroiled in a feud heading into the show, Rollins just so happened to join Rhodes as a friend to take down The Bloodline out of necessity.

This move was looked down upon by The Scottish Warrior, who stated on WWE's The Bump that if he was the World Heavyweight Champion of the rival brand, there is no way he would get involved in anything that did not concern him:

"When it comes to Seth, I told him exactly how I felt. Stop fighting battles in other lands, battles that have nothing to do with you. Focus on your people, focus on RAW, focus on the world title. You’re lost in the background over there, and I believe he’s doing it for selfish reasons, egotistical reasons. I made it very clear how I feel. When I’m World Champion, I will not give a darn. I’m trying really hard not to swear today. I don’t give a damn what’s going on at SmackDown when I’m world champion," he said.

Drew McIntyre has been firing on all cylinders ahead of the extravaganza, even calling back to 2014 when Seth Rollins joined The Authority. He quoted Triple H on social media, saying, "There's always a Plan B" after CM Punk got sidelined.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Who will walk out of WrestleMania XL as the World Heavyweight Champion? Seth Rollins Drew McIntyre 0 votes View Discussion