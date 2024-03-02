Former WWE Champion is not interested in joining Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins against The Bloodline

A former WWE Champion has expressed his lack of interest in helping Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins against The Bloodline. The name in question is Drew McIntyre.

The 38-year-old won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match in Perth, Australia, to ensure he gets a title opportunity at WrestleMania XL. The Scottish Warrior will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Visionary, in addition to McIntyre, is also looking forward to neutralizing The Bloodline to help Cody Rhodes beat Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows and complete his story. On a recent edition of Monday Night RAW, the former Shield member assured The American Nightmare would not be alone in Philadelphia.

During his appearance on WWE's The Bump, Drew McIntyre revealed he advised Rollins to stay away from The Bloodline and focus on RAW and his championship instead. The Scotsman claimed he would never do so after becoming the champion:

"When it comes to Seth, I told him exactly how I felt. Stop fighting battles in other lands, battles that have nothing to do with you. Focus on your people, focus on RAW, focus on the world title. You’re lost in the background over there, and I believe he’s doing it for selfish reasons, egotistical reasons. I made it very clear how I feel. When I’m World Champion, I will not give a darn. I’m trying really hard not to swear today. I don’t give a damn what’s going on at SmackDown when I’m world champion," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

McIntyre further stated he had no interest in joining the team Seth Rollins is looking to build to go up against The Bloodline:

"I didn’t enunciate my words clearly [on RAW], but what I said was, if SmackDown’s on fire, I don’t care if they’re on their knees, begging for my help. I would not p*e on them to put that fire out. My responsibility is to my people on RAW. It’s that simple. His [Seth Rollins] argument, he’s trying to put together some Avenger team or something. If you look up that one scene with Wolverine, when he’s asked to assist in the battle, his reaction, that’s pretty much where Drew McIntyre’s at if you’re asking for my help." [H/T: Fightful]

The Bloodline seemingly helped Drew McIntyre beat Cody Rhodes

On the February 19 edition of Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre faced Cody Rhodes in a singles match. The two superstars were involved in a highly entertaining contest.

During the match, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso made their way to the ringside area to cost The American Nightmare the bout. The Bloodline's Enforcer hit Cody Rhodes with the Samoan Spike, helping McIntyre become the first person to pin the former AEW star after Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are advertised for this week's SmackDown. With The Rock and The Bloodline also set to appear on the blue brand, it will be interesting to see if they all come face-to-face again after the WrestleMania Kickoff press event.

