4 ways CM Punk can still be a part of WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE's biggest show of the year is less than two months away. The 40th annual WrestleMania event is set to take place on Saturday and Sunday, April 6th and 7th. The big premium live event will air live from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

A few weeks ago, the main matches for the massive premium live event seemed as clear as day. Cody Rhodes would challenge Roman Reigns and CM Punk would challenge Seth Rollins. In the past week or so, however, everything has been turned upside down.

The Rock has seemingly stolen Cody Rhodes' main event spot and CM Punk was injured during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Punk even addressed his injury on RAW the following night and has since had to have surgery due to his damaged triceps.

Unfortunately, The Straight Edge Superstar won't be making his WrestleMania dream come true. That doesn't mean he can't appear on the big show, however. There's a chance that Punk could be part of the epic event, but in some other way. This article will tackle a handful of ways he can still be part of the big card.

Below are four ways CM Punk can still be a part of WWE WrestleMania 40.

#4. He could be a guest commenter

WWE has had a commentary problem. They just can't seem to get the teams quite right. Michael Cole has been a constant on the main roster. Vic Joseph has remained pretty consistent in NXT. Still, they've had several attempts at creating a second main roster play-by-play commentator like Cole and have yet to find someone to fit the role.

The best option they had, arguably, was Tom Phillips, but he was released in the Vince McMahon era. They've struggled ever since. Thankfully, they haven't had an issue with color commentary. Wade Barrett, Booker T, Pat McAfee, and even Corey Graves, when in that role, all deliver.

While color commentary isn't exactly an issue, CM Punk could fill in at WrestleMania. He is known for doing tremendous guest commentary in the past, including when he was once injured. He would no doubt be perfect in the post-Vince McMahon era alongside Michael Cole.

#3. CM Punk could help young talent behind the scenes that day

CM Punk is certainly an interesting performer. Talent and those working behind the scenes all seem to either love or hate The Straight Edge Superstar. He's either the coolest guy one will ever meet or the biggest grump imaginable. There appears to be little in between.

Despite that, most young talent seems to love Punk. If you're a WWE performer who wants to learn, you and CM Punk will likely get along well. He has a desire to make things better and pass on knowledge to those who want to soak it in. This could be perfect for WrestleMania.

The former WWE Champion could work as a producer backstage at the show or do a similar job in an unofficial capacity. He could offer insight to some of the younger performers both for their promos and for their matches. With Punk's knowledge and long history in the industry, it would be wise to listen to his advice.

#2. He could be the host of WWE WrestleMania 40

CM Punk on RAW

Another role that has developed over time is that of host of WWE WrestleMania. The concept of the position is fairly simple. Whoever hosts the show seemingly has the power of a general manager for one night only. They're capable of making decisions on the fly.

Some of the biggest names have served as hosts of the show. The Miz, Snoop Dogg, The Bella Twins, Hulk Hogan, and even The Rock have served as special guest hosts at WWE's biggest event of the year.

Generally, this role requires talented performers who are good on the microphone. Needless to say, CM Punk meets that requirement better than almost anybody. He could use his power for good or for evil but, regardless, it would be extremely entertaining.

#1. He could cost Drew McIntyre a major match

Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel 2022

CM Punk's injury came at the worst possible time. The Straight Edge Superstar was intent on battling Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania and winning this iteration of the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time in his career.

To make matters worse, after revealing his injury and offering the WWE Universe a beautiful speech, Drew McIntyre arrived. He verbally destroyed Punk before attacking his injured arm. Now, Drew is looking to challenge Seth Rollins one last time at WrestleMania 40.

If Drew does fight Rollins at The Show of Shows, CM Punk could get revenge on the Scottish superstar. If Drew attempts to cheat or win by any dubious means, Punk could come out and cause a distraction of some kind, trip him, or even hit McIntyre with a microphone.

