Seth Rollins' message to 38-year-old set the tone for top storyline heading into WrestleMania XL, says Hall of Famer

Seth Rollins will certainly be defending his World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. The word on the rumor mill is that he could pull off double duty at The Showcase of Immortals, as The Rock and Roman Reigns squaring off with him and Cody Rhodes is a legitimate possibility.

On the February 12 episode of RAW, Rollins warned Rhodes of the dark times that would engulf the entire roster if The Tribal Chief walked out of Philadelphia with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The promo was praised by WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently. On his podcast Kliq This, Nash claimed that it might just be the best promo the World Heavyweight Champion has cut in his entire career:

"I thought the Rollins [promo] on 'Raw' was probably the best he's ever cut," Nash said. "He basically said to Cody, 'This is it. You got one shot left,'" Nash added. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Seth ended the promo by offering The American Nightmare a "Shield" at WrestleMania XL. It remains to be seen how this develops in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the upcoming Elimination Chamber: Perth event on Saturday night will feature the titular match for the men in WWE's roster to determine The Visionary's challenger on The Grandest Stage.

Will Seth Rollins drop the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL?

On the latest episode of RAW, Drew McIntyre handed Cody Rhodes a rare loss in an excellent contest that kicked off the show. Post-show, McIntyre sent a message to Seth's rival CM Punk, who got sidelined owing to a triceps tear.

According to the new betting odds just days before the major event in Perth, Australia, the Scotsman is a heavy favorite to walk out as the victor. He won the chamber match three years ago to retain the WWE Championship. Unfortunately for The Scottish Warrior, The Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank contract immediately afterward to steal one. This was also fatefully the last time Drew McIntyre held a world title in WWE.

If Seth Rollins pulls double duty at WrestleMania XL, it's not out of the realm of possibility he drops the World Heavyweight Title to the man who one can argue as the most deserving to carry the belt forward as the red brand's top guy.

