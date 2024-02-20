Drew McIntyre sends a message after massive win over Cody Rhodes on RAW; mocks 5-time WWE Champion

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre sent a message during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

In the final episode of RAW before the 2024 Elimination Chamber, Drew McIntyre took on Cody Rhodes in a singles match. Following an intense back-and-forth encounter, McIntyre emerged victorious, capitalizing on interference from The Bloodline duo of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

Following his impressive triumph over Cody Rhodes, the two-time WWE Champion took to Twitter to send a message, subtly taking shots at CM Punk.

"Look in my eyes, what do you see?" Drew McIntyre wrote.

Check out his latest tweet below:

Punk, who made a stunning return to WWE at Survivor Series last year, suffered a tricep injury during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Since then, he has been on the sidelines, undergoing surgery and focusing on his recovery.

Later this week, McIntyre will be entering the Men's Elimination Chamber against Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, LA Knight, and Logan Paul. The winner of this high-stakes match will become the number one contender for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

