WWE provides an update on CM Punk following his injury at the Royal Rumble

On Monday Night RAW this week, it was revealed that CM Punk had surgery on his injured arm and would be out of action for numerous months.

The Second City Saint tore his right triceps during his televised WWE in-ring return at the Royal Rumble. He sustained the injury after taking a Future Shock DDT by Drew McIntyre during the 30-man match.

CM Punk had the same injury during his time in All Elite Wrestling. He suffered a torn left triceps at AEW All Out in September 2022, which kept him sidelined for several months. He opened RAW last week, where he cut an emotional promo about how he will miss out on main-eventing WrestleMania 40, which has always been his dream.

Drew McIntyre then confronted him, who revealed that he targeted Punk at the Royal Rumble because he couldn't let him compete in a world title match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The two stars started brawling, and The Scottish Warrior attacked The Straight Edge Superstar's injured arm.

Expand Tweet

On RAW this week, WWE aired a video package showing CM Punk at a medical facility undergoing surgery to repair his arm. Punk announced that his comeback would be the greatest of all time. Michael Cole then revealed on commentary that Punk would be out of action for several months.

When do you think Punk will make his WWE return? Sound off in the comments below!

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE