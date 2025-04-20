AEW star emotionally reacts to CM Punk moment after WWE WrestleMania main event

CM Punk celebrated a major milestone at WWE WrestleMania 41, and AEW star Danhausen has reacted to the moment. Last night, Punk competed in a Triple Threat Match.

Danhausen is the latest to comment on CM Punk's match at WrestleMania 41. Ever since Punk made his WWE return in 2023, he has been vocal about his goal to main event WrestleMania. He had to postpone this goal after getting injured at the Royal Rumble last year. It looked like he would also fail this year when he failed to win the Royal Rumble and the Elimination Chamber match. However, during the contract signing for his match against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman informed The Straight Edge Superstar that his match would main event Night One of The Show of Shows.

After his match at WrestleMania 41, Punk stood in the ring and soaked in the emotional moment. Danhausen reacted to this moment on social media with a teary-eyed emoji. Check out his reaction here.

Vince Russo criticized the finish to CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41

Towards the end of the CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns match, a lot of drama unfolded. Paul Heyman betrayed both Punk and Reigns before handing a steel chair to Rollins. The Visionary hit The Tribal Chief with the chair and followed it with a stomp to win the bout.

While reviewing Night One of WrestleMania 41 with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo criticized that despite taking each other's finishers and kicking out, a low blow from Paul Heyman was enough to keep Punk and Reigns down.

"Let's look at the end. Bro, they took every finishing move from each other, but a 65-year-old man giving you a nut shot is gonna put you down for 15 minutes? I had people in my chat saying that. Bro, you couldn't beat him with a Spear, you couldn't beat him with a Curb Stomp, you couldn't beat him with every finishing move. But a 65-year-old man giving you a low blow is gonna put you down for 10 minutes." [From 15:00 onwards]

It will be interesting to see if CM Punk will get his revenge against Paul Heyman for this betrayal.

