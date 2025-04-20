Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins had a major problem with the finish, according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was unhappy with the ending to the Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins Triple Threat bout. The three men gave it their all in the main event of WrestleMania.

Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk put on an instant classic during their main event match. However, intense drama unfolded during the encounter as Paul Heyman aligned with Rollins and planted Punk and Roman with low blows.

While reviewing WrestleMania Night One with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo explained that the three men were booked like gladiators, taking each other's finishers and still kicking out. However, the veteran WWE writer was irate to see that just one low blow from Heyman incapacitated Punk and Reigns. He felt it didn't align with the story they were telling in the ring.

"Let's look at the end. Bro, they took every finishing move from each other, but a 65-year-old man giving you a nut shot is gonna put you down for 15 minutes? I had people in my chat saying that. Bro, you couldn't beat him with a Spear, you couldn't beat him with a Curb Stomp, you couldn't beat him with every finishing move. But a 65-year-old man giving you a low blow is gonna put you down for 10 minutes." [From 15:00 onwards]

Paul Heyman's betrayal brings up several questions that the WWE Universe is seeking answers to. It will be interesting to see how The Wiseman justifies his actions in the coming weeks.

