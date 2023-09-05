AEW star expects faction to be compared to The Wyatt Family, says "nothing will ever compare" to Bray Wyatt

In the wake of Bray Wyatt's tragic passing last month, fans and wrestlers alike have been reminiscing about The Eater of Worlds' WWE career. A newly signed Ring of Honor star has stated that he expects his current stable to be compared to Bray's sinister faction, The Wyatt Family, in the near future.

The Wyatt Family was comprised of Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper (aka Brodie Lee), Erick Rowan, and, later, Braun Strowman. The fearsome group ran wild over the roster, dragging the likes of Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan, John Cena, and The Shield into their twisted storylines.

AEW/ROH star Dutch (fka Bill Carr) recently sat down with Bryan Asbury of Developmentally Speaking to discuss his time in FCW, WWE's former developmental territory. When speaking about his stable, The Righteous, recently signing with Tony Khan's company, Dutch predicted that they will soon be getting compared to Bray Wyatt's former faction.

"We want to create something that people haven't seen in a long time. We're gonna be getting comparisons to The Wyatt Family and all this and that, but everything's been done already, and there will never be another Bray Wyatt."

Dutch went on to praise Bray Wyatt's creativity, claiming that there will never be another like him in the wrestling business:

"Nothing will ever compare to him or his creativity or the way that his brain works. Nobody will ever be like him ever again. And like I said, we're obviously going to be getting the comparisons, but the stuff we have in mind for the future is brand new, and exciting stuff, and some fun stuff on the way, hopefully." [From 35:14 to 35:53]

Check out the full interview below:

ROH star Dutch describes meeting Bray Wyatt in FCW

Many throughout the wrestling world have praised Bray Wyatt since his unfortunate passing, and Dutch is just the latest to share fond memories of The Eater of Worlds.

In his appearance on Developmentally Speaking, the Ring of Honor star described his first day in FCW, where he met Wyatt and was taken under his wing:

"Day one, again, like I said, walking in there and being intimidated by all the larger-than-life athletes. Seeing Windham, Bray Wyatt was there my first day. And I mean, we've been hearing all the stories over the last week or so about how humble and how nice he is, which is 100% the truth. Because he came right up to me and he was like, 'You look like you don't belong, you look like you belong with me.' And it's, you know, the same body type, the same build, so he immediately took me under his wing and made me feel comfortable, and yeah, it was a great experience with him."

Dutch went on to work a brief program with Wyatt in the developmental territory and even witnessed the former WWE Universal Champion's transformation into Axl Mulligan – a persona Dutch referred to as a "prequel" to The Fiend. You can read more here.

