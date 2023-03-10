AEW star explains why 78-year-old wrestling legend's debut in Tony Khan's promotion fell through

A WWE Hall of Famer's debut in AEW was already planned before it had to be canceled, according to a veteran superstar.

The Hall of Famer in question, Terry Funk, is a prominent name in the wrestling business. He has worked in several promotions over the years, establishing himself as a legendary star with his accomplishments. It was only natural that he made a cameo in the Jacksonville-based promotion at some point.

The plans for the said cameo were apparently in place during the Stadium Stampede bout in 2021. However, Dax Harwood revealed on his FTR with Dax podcast that Terry Funk was too late to follow up.

"We called Terry, Cash [Wheeler] did, and we couldn't get a hold of him. Called him again, left him a message, couldn't get a hold of him. Maybe a week later, if that, Cash gets a phone call and it says, 'Terry Funk.' Cash answered and explained everything to him. Terry said, 'I would love to do that.' 'We've already filmed it.' Terry was very apologetic. He was down to do it, he just called back a bit too late," revealed Harwood. [H/T: Fightful]

The AEW star has also opened up about his contract status

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler recently made a surprising return to AEW at the Revolution pay-per-view.

FTR was recently the subject of speculation after they announced a hiatus from the pro-wrestling scene. Amidst rumors of WWE interest, Dax commented on their contract situation with AEW.

"These reports are going to say what they want, and that's okay. I will say, nothing has changed and please allow everything to play out and come April, you'll be able to understand what we're doing and where we're going. We have a month and 18 days left to make a decision on what we're going to do. I'm not in any kind of peril as far as getting ourselves in trouble," said Harwood. [H/T : Fightful]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for them.

