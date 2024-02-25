AEW star explains what will happen if Cody Rhodes beats both Roman Reigns and The Rock in singles matches

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes is locked in to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL. However, Rhodes may also face The Rock on The Road to WrestleMania and an AEW star has speculated on the outcome of the two matches.

The star in question is none other than Mark Henry. This past weekend at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, Grayson Waller hosted The Grayson Waller Effect talk show with special guests Cody Rhodes and the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. During the segment, Rhodes issued a challenge to The Rock for a fight anytime anywhere in the future.

The American Nightmare was backed by Seth Rollins who told Rhodes that he won't be fighting this battle alone, seemingly hinting towards the rumored tag team match between Rollins and Rhodes against The Rock and Roman Reigns at Night one of WrestleMania XL.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes' challenge at the Elimination Chamber PLE.

"I don't know what he meant, I need more explanation. I think we all want an explanation, not just me. Be more descriptive in what you're saying. Do you want a singles match with The Rock? If Cody Rhodes has a win over Roman Reigns and a win over The Rock, that is taking everything. What you say is, 'I wanna take everything from you.' You beat both men, like that's a level of comeuppance that nobody in wrestling has or ever will get. Let's go back real quick, when was the last time Roman Reigns lost? Three years ago. Baron Corbin was the last person to beat him. Who has beaten The Rock? Nobody's beaten him in twelve years. So you put twelve and Roman's three." [34:49 - 36:24]

Randy Orton wants to see Cody Rhodes finish the story at WrestleMania XL

WWE star Randy Orton recently spoke about whether he would like to see Cody Rhodes defeat Roman Reigns and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Show of Shows.

In an interview with the New York Post, Orton shared his thoughts on the WrestleMania XL storyline between Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Rock.

“Seeing those fans, the ‘Cody Crybabies’ as Rock calls them, seeing the fans be so vocal for a Cody Rhodes, Cody’s heart and him finishing the story — and that story’s important,” Orton said. “And I think because it’s so important to Cody it’s important to those fans. And it’s pretty f**king cool to see that to a lot of these fans, Cody’s story is more important than the biggest star in the world. That’s pretty cool."

The 14-time world champion also stated he wants to see Cody win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania.

“I also understand the business side of it, too. And I don’t think there’s any bigger match than any match Rock would be involved in, just when you are talking business. But if I had to choose, I’d want to see Cody beat Roman Reigns and win that title at WrestleMania 40.”

The American Nightmare issued a challenge to The Rock during his appearance at The Grayson Waller Effect at the Elimination Chamber PLE. It will be intriguing to see how The Great One responds to Rhodes' challenge in the coming weeks.

Do you want to see The Rock face Cody Rhodes in a singles match? Let us know in the comments section below.