Randy Orton on whether Cody Rhodes will win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40

Randy Orton was crucial in Cody Rhodes' WWE career before he left the promotion. The American Nightmare has become one of the company's biggest stars, and The Viper gave his thoughts on whether his former protege will finish the story at WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes' journey to WrestleMania XL took a massive turn when The Rock returned to the promotion and aligned with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Later, he joined The Bloodline and vowed to stop The American Nightmare on The Road to WrestleMania.

Meanwhile, Randy Orton is trying to punch his ticket for WrestleMania 40. Speaking to the New York Post, The Viper gave his thoughts on Cody Rhodes' storyline heading into WrestleMania XL and The Rock's involvement alongside The Bloodline:

“Seeing those fans, the ‘Cody Crybabies’ as Rock calls them, seeing the fans be so vocal for a Cody Rhodes, Cody’s heart and him finishing the story — and that story’s important,” Orton said. “And I think because it’s so important to Cody it’s important to those fans. And it’s pretty f–king cool to see that to a lot of these fans Cody’s story is more important than the biggest star in the world. That’s pretty cool."

The Apex Predator wants to see The American Nightmare walk out of the event with the title:

“I also understand the business side of it, too. And I don’t think there’s any bigger match than any match Rock would be involved in, just when you are talking business. But if I had to choose, I’d want to see Cody beat Roman Reigns and win that title at WrestleMania 40.”

Seth Rollins wants to defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 against Randy Orton

In 2015, Randy Orton feuded with The Authority, which led to a singles match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 31. Regardless of Rollins' loss to The Viper, he closed the show by winning the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar.

Speaking with Nathan, Nat, and Shaun before WWE Elimination Chamber 2024, The Visionary gave his thoughts on which star should win the Men's Elimination Chamber match and face him for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship:

“I want to face Randy. I owe him one. We had a WrestleMania match many moons ago. WrestleMania 31. Nine years later, we’re both in different places in our careers. Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton on the marquee sounds beautiful.”

It will be interesting to see which star punches their ticket against The Visionary at WrestleMania XL.

