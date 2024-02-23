A former WWE Universal Champion has expressed his desire to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

His name is Seth "Freakin" Rollins. The Visionary's opponent for WrestleMania 40 will be determined inside the Elimination Chamber match tonight.

The six participants announced for the match are Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Logan Paul, and Kevin Owens. The winner will receive a shot at Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows.

Speaking with Nathan, Nat, and Shaun ahead of Elimination Chamber, The Architect named The Viper as his ideal choice for WrestleMania 40 opponent:

“I want to face Randy. I owe him one. We had a WrestleMania match many moons ago. WrestleMania 31. Nine years later, we’re both in different places in our careers. Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton on the marquee sounds beautiful.”

Randy Orton has a rich history with Seth Rollins

Orton and Rollins go way back to the days of The Authority, led by Triple H.

The two men had a massive falling out, leading to a singles match at WrestleMania 31, which The Apex Predator won. Later in the night, The Visionary pulled off what many described as "The Heist of the Century" as he cashed his Money in the Bank briefcase during the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match to win the World Heavyweight title.

Orton and Rollins have continued their feud over the years but never had a full-fledged WrestleMania program again. Should The Viper win the Elimination Chamber match tonight, he could go on to headline Night 1 of WrestleMania XL against the former Shield member and aim for his 15th world title.

